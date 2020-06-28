SPORTS: Volleyball, basketball, track

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Volleyball: Scheuermann was a four-year letterwinner in volleyball, earning second team all-conference honors her final three years. She was second in Class 2A in blocks her sophomore year. As a senior, she helped the Warriors qualify for state for the first time. Basketball: Scheuermann was a four-year letterwinner, earning first team all-conference all four years and first team all-state accolades her final three seasons. Her junior year she set the state record for blocked shots in a game (21), which tied for fourth nationally. She also set the state record for blocked shots in a season with 181and career blocked shots (614), which ranks 12 nationally. Track: Scheuermann lettered her freshman year, but was injured during the season.

FUTURE PLANS: Scheuermann will play basketball at the University of Northern Iowa and major in biomedical biology.