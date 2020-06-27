DES MOINES — Deaths in Iowa from the coronavirus are now more than 700, the state's department of public health announced Friday.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa stood at 704, and 27,935 Iowans had tested positive. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The state also released additional data last week about the underlying health conditions of Iowans who tested positive for COVID-19.

Here's what state data tell us about the people who have died from the coronavirus in Iowa:

Rate of deaths declining

At the peak of Iowa's death toll in late May, nearly 15 people were dying each day and about 100 were dying each week. That number has declined significantly, with an average of about three people dying from the coronavirus daily over the past week.

Both deaths and hospitalizations due to coronavirus are down in Iowa this month as doctors learned better techniques to combat the virus and less-crowded hospitals led to better outcomes for patients.

But the decrease in deaths, while a good sign, does not mean that Iowa is out of danger. New cases are beginning to increase in the state again, with IDPH reporting an average of 347 new cases in each of the seven days preceding Friday. That's the highest seven-day average since May.

"It’s not over. It’s still out there," Helen Eddy, Polk County’s public health director, told the Register on Wednesday. "I’m extremely, extremely cautious, knowing what we’re seeing in other states, and knowing how this virus spreads."

Underlying conditions a significant factor

The state's new data on underlying health conditions shows those pre-existing conditions can have a big impact on the outcome of COVID-19.

At least 70% of the Iowans who have died from COVID-19 had an existing health condition before contracting the disease. For an additional 23%, it's unclear whether an underlying condition led to coronavirus complications.

About a quarter of Iowans who have tested positive reported having an underlying health condition, and about half did not. Underlying conditions are unknown for the remaining quarter.

As of Friday, about 7% of Iowans who had underlying conditions and contracted COVID-19 died from it. That's nearly three times Iowa's overall COVID-19 mortality rate of 2.5%.

But that doesn't mean people without underlying conditions should ignore the warnings. Some people have underlying conditions they don't know about. And even those without underlying conditions have died from the disease, including several Iowans in the 18-40 age group.

Those that recover from the disease may also face lingering symptoms for months afterward, and the long-term effects of the new disease remain unknown.

COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect older Iowans, minorities

While positive tests appear to be increasing among younger Iowans, the share of deaths among IDPH's five age groups (0-17, 18-40, 41-60, 61-80, 81+) has remained steady.

Nearly half of all Iowans who have died from the coronavirus were at least 81 years old. About 40% were in the 61-80 age group, even though those two age groups represent less than 20% of the state's positive cases.

Racial and ethnic minorities also have been hit harder by coronavirus than Iowans who are white. IDPH data shows Black or African American, Asian or Pacific Islander and Hispanic or Latino Iowans all have larger shares of Iowa's coronavirus cases and deaths than their share of Iowa's overall population.

For example, about 6% of Iowans are Hispanic or Latino, but they represent 7% of the state's deaths and more than a quarter of the state's cases.

While the proportion of deaths is lower than the proportion of cases among all three groups — indicating relatively positive outcomes for those who have been infected — all three still have had a disproportionate share of the state's coronavirus deaths.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Another three people with COVID-19 have died in Iowa and there have been an additional 380 confirmed cases, the state reported Saturday.

Of the 27,935 people who have tested positive, 17,413 have recovered, according to the state. The total number of people tested is 288,213,