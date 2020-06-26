MEDIAPOLIS — Mediapolis High School softball coach Jeff Martin wants nothing more than to see his players learn the game, have fun and enjoy a little success in the process.

The Bullettes want nothing more than to bond as a team, work hard, have fun and win a few games for a change.

All of which culminated in a puddle of tears on June 18 at Columbus Junction.

It had been almost three years to the day — 1,092 days to be exact — since Mediapolis had won a softball game. Sixty-one times the Bullettes took the field. Sixty-one times they wwalk off in defeat.

Until that one special night that none will ever forget.

On a night when Columbus honored longtime coach Bob Martin — Jeff’s father — who passed away earlier this year, the Bullettes wanted nothing more than to win one for their beloved coach.

Mediapolis did just that, scoring three runs in the top of the eighth inning and holding on for an 8-6 win over the Wildcats.

As the team gathered in the outfield for their postgame talk, the floodgates opened. Martin had tears streaming down his face and many of the girls burst into tears as the emotions overwhelmed them.

For Martin, it was a special win on a special night for he and his family.

For the Bullettes, the relief of ending the long losing skid was was a huge burden lifted from their shoulders. For many, it was their first varsity win. For several, it was the end of a very frustrating three seasons.

For all, it was a special gift for their coach, who really wanted nothing more than to have his players experience the thrill of victory for the first time in 1,092 days.

"It was a huge deal for our kids. I feel really good for them. It’s been a long two or three years. They deserved it," said Martin, who coached and taught at Columbus for years before moving to Mediapolis. "They’ve worked hard. They’re trying to get better. It’s a huge step. A couple of our older kids, I couldn’t be happier for Mackenzie (Springsteen) and Olivia (Moehle) and Jenna Parrott and Jayde Eberhardt, who have had to deal with a lot of stuff. And Hallie Mohr. I was real happy to see that. It was really cool to be able to come back in the top of the eighth and win the game."

The players weren’t really sure how to react. Most of them broke down in tears of joy, for themselves and their coach.

"It felt good because I knew the girls struggled over the last couple years. Finally we got that win and now it’s under our belt," said senior Springsteen, who played as a freshman and sat out the last two summers.

"It was really emotional. It was a special night for Mr. Martin and his family and everybody on the team because the last few years we’ve really struggled. It was really nice that we could win that game," said senior pitcher Moehle, who picked up her first win since 2017. "Before the game we were like, ‘We’re going to win this game for Mr. Martin.’"

"When we first won I couldn’t believe it. I was kind of in shock like, ‘Did that really just happen?’" said junior right fielder Josie Wolter, who missed her freshman season with an injury but served as team manager. "A lot of girls started crying when we were in the outfield. There were a lot of tears out there. It had been so long. A lot of frustrating seasons. Working every single day at it in the heat. It was nice to finally get what we have been working for."

Mediapolis, which has since posted a 15-2 win over Hillcreast Academy, had an inkling June 18 was going to be its night. On the bus ride to the game and in warm-ups, the players talked about winning for their coach.

After the emotional pre-game ceremony, the Bullettes were revved up and ready to get that long-awaited win.

"Before the game, it was a remembrance for Martin’s Dad. We all wanted to win for him. In our group, we all talked about how much it would mean to him to win. We were really excited because we knew we had a great chance of winning that game. We were really pumped and ready to go," said sophomore shortstop Eberhardt, who had three hits and scored a pair of runs. "After the game we were really, really excited. Some girls cried. I cried a little bit myself. It was super exciting. It was a really good feeling."

"That was a really special night. Coming into the game we were really excited. We knew we had a good chance at winning. It was even more special because Mr. Martin’s Dad … we just really wanted to do it for him. So we did," said sophomore center fielder Parrott, who had a run-scoring single. "I was crying. I was so excited. A lot of other girls were crying and excited, too. It was just a great night. It meant a lot to all of us."

The last 2 1/2 seasons have been filled with plenty of frustrations for Mediapolis. The Bullettes were bound and determined to turn things around this year, with Martin and assistant coach Will Azinger bringing in a ton of experience and a positive attitude.

"It’s very miserable. That’s the reason I didn’t want to go out this year because I thought I would be miserable going out there and not win a game. But we have coaches who actually care and teammates that have my back. Getting that win was very relieving," Moehle said. "Martin is a great coach. He and Azinger are awesome. I wasn’t going to go out, but everybody was saying how much they wanted me to go out and how much fun they were having, so I decided to go out. Azinger and Martin have made it fun for all of us."

"It got really frustrating. Toward the end of last season I felt like we were ready to be done. Nobody really wanted to be there. We had just given up pretty much. I wasn’t going to go back out this season, But with the coronavirus and everything that happened, I thought why not. It’s a short season with new coaches. We were all motivated. We all wanted to go out and do something," Wolter said. "Martin has been great. We do new things at practices. We all get along. He’s one of our teachers, so we all knew him pretty well, so we have a good relationship with him. It’s been really nice having him as a coach."

"It’s pretty aggravating. We get looked down on. Everyone kind of looks at us as a joke. I think we’ve really turned that around this season," Eberhardt said.

For Martin and Azinger, it has been a matter of teaching fundamentals, staying positive and, most of all, making it fun for the girls.

"We’re trying to be as positive with them as we can. They’re good kids. We have to earn their trust. I think we have. I really like where we’re going right now. The kids are believing in what we’re doing and trying to get better. That’s all that matters," Martin said. "I think the thing is we’re just emphasizing trying to get better every day. And we’re emphasizing fun. It’s summer. If you’re playing softball in the summer, it had better be fun because there are a lot of other things out there to do. So they’ve got to have some fun."

Through it all, the players and coaches have formed a special bond. They believe in one another. They have become a team.

And, hey, this winning thing can be pretty fun, too.

"It’s been kind of challenging sometimes. Sometimes we get down on ourselves. But I think this year has really changed a lot. We’ve had a lot of encouragement. It really helps having Mr. Martin and Mr. Azinger as our coaches. They’ve done an awesome job helping us and building our program," Parrott said. "We’ve worked hard. We do a lot of fundamental work. We get a lot done in practice. That’s what I really like. We really work hard."

"We have two seniors and one junior. The rest of our 28 are eighth-graders through sophomores," Martin said. "There’s a lot of learning. Our varsity, with the exception of two or three girls, we’re a fresh-soph group trying to do the best that we can. There’s a lot of girls who have played a lot. We’re still young. We’re still learning. We’re making mistakes that we’re not going to make next year."