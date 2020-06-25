Weather permitting, South 96th Street between Saltillo Road to Bennet Road will be closed for approximately one month for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Access for local traffic will be maintained during this closure.

Beginning June 24, the eastbound outside lane at South 120th Street and N-2 will be closed for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway.

Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.