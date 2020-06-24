The Morton-James Public Library’s Summer Program theme, “Imagine Your Story,” continues through July online.

Special guests will present programs virtually, including Wildlife Encounters, Mermaid Harmony and members from the Nebraska City community on Tuesday mornings each week through July 21.

Picture Book Story Time videos will also be available to view from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Programs and Story Times will be available for viewing on the Library website at www.morton-jamespubliclibrary.com

A list of scheduled programs for July is as follows:

July 7 – Mr. Nick and Friends

July 14 – Wildlife Encounters

July 21 – Mermaid Harmony Story Time

Picture Book Story Times will be available on the following dates: July 8, July 15, July 22, and July 29.

Call 402-873-5609 if you have any questions.