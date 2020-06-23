Adam Shutt approved as the new county engineer replacing Larry Roehl.

WAPELLO — Several discussions and actions dealing with the county’s secondary roads department highlighted the Louisa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

County engineer Larry Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt reported a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the County Highway 99 bridge over the Iowa River at Wapello would be held 10 a.m. July 3.

Some railing and other detail work on the bridge still remains, the two reported; and city repair work on Franklin Street will apparently prevent vehicle traffic from immediately using the structure.

The supervisors also approved a resolution officially appointing Shutt as the county engineer effective July 1. The action culminates a nearly three-year process to replace Roehl.

According to previous discussions, Shutt was hired in May 2017 as an assistant to the county engineer and began his duties July 31 of that year. At the time Roehl had proposed hiring an assistant, he had also suggested the person hired could eventually move into the county engineer’s position when he retired.

Although Roehl has not announced any final retirement date, he has indicated he will be working through August. The supervisors approved a July 1 transition over to Shutt earlier this year that includes Roehl assuming the assistant county engineer’s position and continuing to monitor the remaining work on the County Highway 99 bridge and other continuing projects.

The two engineers also reported on several continuing secondary road projects in the county, including bridge replacements on S Avenue and 65th Street; a drainage project near Fredonia; and other work.

In other formal action involving the secondary roads department, the supervisors approved three applications that will allow two utility companies to construct power equipment on county rights of way.

In the final action involving the department, the supervisors finalized approval of a 20-year contract that will allow the Iowa Communications Network (ICN) to install a fiber optics cable on the new Wapello bridge.

Initially that request had been denied by the supervisors because of the county’s prior experience with Windstream Communications failing to remove a cable from the old bridge.

That failure eventually led to a several-month delay in constructing the new bridge.

However, ICN officials later met with the board and advised them on the need for the cable to serve a new communications tower that was installed at the Louisa County Complex.

The officials also indicated the county would be able to run feeders off the cable to serve the county annex and courthouse.

Other action taken by the board on Tuesday included:

• Approval of fireworks permits for Tim Dunbar, Terry Hocke and Brian and Tammy Hayes;

• Approval of an updated Louisa County Safety Manual that was necessary to correct a single name change; and

• Approval of a new Statement of Understanding with Washington County to cover new wage percentages for the shared regional mental health services provided by Cyndi Mears, who also serves as the Louisa County General Assistance Director.

The board also met with county treasurer Vicki Frank, who introduced Nicole Malcom as one of her new office deputies.

Frank also reported on a request from Larry McConahay to abate taxes and penalties on a building he owns on leased land in Jefferson Township. The supervisors declined to adjust the taxes after learning a property manager hired by McConahay had apparently failed to keep the taxes current.