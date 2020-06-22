Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dallas County over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 17 cases from 11 a.m. on Friday to 11 a.m. on Monday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,071. One additional death was also reported.

Overall, there have been 8,170 individuals tested with 1,071 positive cases, 689 recovered and 29 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 727 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Monday. An additional five deaths were also reported in the same timeframe.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there are 25,891 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 256,965 individuals tested, 16,022 recovering and 685 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.