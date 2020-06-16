Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges are lowering their online rate to $359 per credit hour for graduate-level courses for PK-12 educators. Graduate-level courses that lead to Master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction, special education, and history/math/science education are included in the new rate, which makes these degrees among the most affordable in the state for teachers.

“The State Colleges are rooted in teacher education, and it is fitting that we create affordable options for teachers to continue their education,” said Dr. Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System (NSCS). “The last few months have truly highlighted the vital role teachers play in our communities and our economy. Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State are here to support Nebraska’s teachers and are pleased to provide them opportunities to advance their education, skills, and careers.”

Today, the Board of Trustees approved a special graduate online rate for the following programs:

Chadron State

ME in Curriculum and Instruction

MAE in Education (History and Science/Math)

Peru State

MSE in Curriculum and Instruction

Wayne State

MSE in Curriculum and Instruction

MSE in Special Education

The new rate will take effect for the 2020-21 academic year, and is all-inclusive and has no additional fees.

The Board of Trustees also lowered its undergraduate online rate for the 2020-21 academic year to $299 per credit hour, making it the best educational value in Nebraska for students completing a Bachelor’s degree. The rate is also all-inclusive and has no additional fees.