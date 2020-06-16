The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one additional COVID-19 in Dallas County on Tuesday. No additional deaths were reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 7,222 individuals tested with 1,028 positive cases, 670 recovered and 26 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 122 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Tuesday. An additional 8 deaths were also reported.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, there are 24,168 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 230,265 individuals tested, 14,829 recovering and 661 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.