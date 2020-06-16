Freedom Day activities in Brownville will continue this year with some changes due to the coronavirus.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of a Freedom Day program with a special speaker, this year Marty Fattig, CEO of the Nemaha County Hospital, will share a 4th of July message” said Deborah Solie, Brownville Freedom Day committee member. “We will also offer amazing fireworks, food and activities, but there will be some changes due to the coronavirus including the cancellation of the Freedom Day Run, parade and lunch.”

Activities in Brownville begin with the opening of The Market’s beer garden featuring specials and fresh kettle corn all day.

In the afternoon, from 1 to 4 p.m., Brownville Historical Society museums – including the Carson House and Chitwood Wheel Museum will be open. The Brownville Fine Arts will also open the Schoolhouse Art Gallery. The Art Gallery will feature refreshing lemonade and local artist Rich Hayak who will be giving painting demonstrations from 1 to 4 p.m.

In the early evening, from 5 to 7 p.m., Brownville visitors are invited to coast downtown. The Lyceum will offer to-go dinners to take home or enjoy in the park, from a safe, social distance.

“After enjoying delicious food on Main Street, stay for the Patriotic Program at 7 p.m.,” said Solie. “Attendees can stay in their cars and listen to a special Freedom Day celebration featuring Marty Fattig and honoring front-line medical workers.”

The 7 p.m. Patriotic Program will occur on Main Street and feature Bob Heusman giving the invocation and benediction, Dale Thomas singing the National Anthem, and Roxanne and Tom Vacek’s music during and following the program. Sit in your car and celebrate America in Brownville.

At 9:30 p.m., you will want to watch an exciting fireworks display with your family – either from your car or on Main Street. Fireworks sponsored by the Brownville Volunteer Fire Department, Brownville Village Board and the Freedom Day Committee.

Due to the coronavirus, Freedom Day favorites have been cancelled for 2020 but will be back in 2021. Cancelled activities include the Freedom Day Run, breakfast, parade, lunch and Southeast Community Band Concerts. Learn more at www.facebook.com/Brownville4th.

Stay safe, stay healthy and enjoy the 4th of July in Brownville.