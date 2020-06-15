The Alpha Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi has opened registration for the annual AppleJack Fun Run 5K coming up on Sept. 19, 2020.

“While we are unsure of what social distancing requirements will be in place in September, we know we will have a Fun Run,” said Tammy Partsch, Fun Run organizer and Beta Sigma Phi member. “We may end up doing a virtual run like Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce did for Arbor Day, but we’ll make that decision at a later date.”

Registration and packet pick-up for the event will start at 7:00 a.m. and the race will begin at 7:30 a.m. The route circles through Steinhart Park, around and through Arbor Lodge, and back to Steinhart Park. Following the completion of the 5K, there will be a FREE one mile event for kids within Steinhart Park.

The entry fee for the 2020 AppleJack Fun Run is $30 (prior to Aug. 21). Registrations received before the Aug. 21 date are guaranteed a race t-shirt. After Aug. 21, the entry fee is $40. Online registration for the AppleJack Fun Run can be accessed at www.runrace.net/findarace.php?id=20263NE.

The Alpha Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi uses the AppleJack Fun Run as their main fundraiser for the year. The sorority gives the money back to Nebraska City; in recent years, they have helped fund the One School, One Book literacy push, purchased a new lighted holiday banner to hang above 4th Corso on the west end of town, and have provided thousands of dollars in scholarship money to graduating seniors.