The Southeast District Health Department has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in the district.

The new case is a man in his 50s who lives in Otoe County.

All identified close contacts will be asked to self-quarantine. Individuals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should self-isolate to avoid transmitting the virus to others.

COVID-19 symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. In many cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. As of June 12, the total cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the district is 27. Case counts by county are:

Otoe-12

Johnson-6

Richardson-5

Nemaha-4

Pawnee-0

SEDHD reviews all reported test results as soon as they become available and will continue to report county totals to most accurately reflect current cumulative case numbers in the district. For more information about COVID-19, www.sedhd.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.