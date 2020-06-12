Starting Friday, June 12, CHI Health will relax hospital visitation restrictions at all of its facilities. Each patient will now be allowed one healthy, adult visitor at any given time. Nearly three months ago, visitation restrictions were put in place, gradually stepping-down to the current no-visitor policy which has been in place since March 31.

Visitors to CHI Health facilities will still need to be screened for symptoms upon arrival and will be required to wear a mask at all times. Visitors can wear their own cloth mask or will be provided a mask at the screening station.

Additional visitors are allowed in the following circumstances:

Minor patients including NICU and newborns are allowed up to two parents/guardians at a time

Patients receiving end-of-life care may be allowed more than one visitor as determined by the patient’s representatives and care team

On a case-by-case basis, visits by minors may be allowed at the discretion of the patient’s care team

With the allowance of one visitor per patient, CHI Health will continue to follow stringent policies and procedures to make sure the hospital remains a safe environment. Visitors are asked to stay home if they’re feeling ill or experiencing symptoms.

