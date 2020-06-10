The Otoe County Courthouse will again open its doors to the public on Monday, June 15.

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners approved the reopening of the historic building during the board’s June 9 meeting.

According to Otoe County Clerk Jenny Bassinger, masks will be encouraged, but not required.

“If needed, each office will limit the number of people in the office at a time to retain social distancing,” she said.



