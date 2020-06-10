Dr. Rebecca Funk, an assistant professor of practice in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s school of veterinary medicine and biomedical sciences will serve as the interim Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator. The role was formerly held by Rob Eirich, who has moved into a new position as an engagement zone coordinator for Nebraska Extension.

The position is a partnership among UNL, Nebraska Cattlemen, and the Nebraska Beef Council. The Beef Quality Assurance Program provides information and resources to beef producers and consumers related to practices throughout the production process, mainly related to animal health, food safety and product quality.

Funk, who is based at the Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center in Clay Center, teaches elective veterinary student rotations. She also fulfills statewide extension duties in which she works with both producers and veterinarians to utilize sound science-based information to make decisions about animal health programs, husbandry and management protocols, and nutrition. Prior to joining the UNL faculty, Funk was a practicing veterinarian in Rushville.

“Dr. Funk was trained by one of the best bovine health teams in the world,” said Clinton Krehbiel, head of UNL’s department of animal science. “She brings excellent clinical and production experience to this role, and we are excited and very appreciative of her willingness to fill this mission-critical gap.”

For more information on the Beef Quality Assurance program, visit bqa.unl.edu.