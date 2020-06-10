This past week, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01) joined a bipartisan group of colleagues in introducing the Great American Outdoors Act.

“Preservation of our precious natural resources is in Nebraska’s DNA. Innovative thinking and proactive policy are required to restore wildlife, combat natural challenges, and reform our approach to environmental security. It is why I am so pleased to be lead cosponsor of the Great American Outdoors Act, which provides critically needed funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and our national parks and other public lands,” Fortenberry said.

“National parks and public land are special places of natural beauty that educate, inspire, and fascinate hundreds of millions of visitors each year. The maintenance of these sites and facilities, however, has not kept pace with their popularity. This bill’s investment is critical to preserve these national treasures now and into the future as a source of great national pride for all Americans,” Fortenberry added.

Fortenberry is the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture and is the sponsor of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA), which tackles habitat and species problems before they require the emergency-room interventions of the Endangered Species Act.