Bricks Available for Final Phase of the WIU Alumni Plaza

MACOMB, Ill. – The deadline is soon to be a part of the Final Phase of the Western Illinois University Alumni Plaza brick project.

The last date to purchase a brick, which will be installed in July, is Monday.

More than 750 donors, representing 31 states have already placed about 800 bricks in the plaza, raising more than $110,000. The plaza is a brick patio, anchoring the North entry to the University Union. Once the project is complete, it will adjoin a Mascot Memorial Plaza, paying tribute to WIU's live mascots, "Rocky" and "Ray."

The Alumni Plaza project was part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the University Union, and the first set of bricks in the Alumni Plaza were unveiled during Homecoming 2018.

Ideas for the engraved bricks include commemorating a Spring 2020 (or past) graduate, memorializing an individual, campus organization or a fraternity or sorority, pledge devotion to a Leatherneck Athletics team or display your business name.

Bricks available include:

• Large bricks are 7 inches by 14 inches and can include four lines of text, up to 25 characters per line for $225

• Small bricks are 4 inches by 8 inches and can include three lines of text, up to 16 characters per line for $100

For more information about the project, or to buy a brick, visit wiu.edu/alumniplaza, or text WIUBRICK to 41444.

Illinois scientists study disease-carrying mosquito's spread

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Researchers at a University of Illinois institute are studying how a disease-carrying mosquito has spread in the state over three decades.

They focused on Asian tiger mosquitoes, invasive bugs that can spread dengue fever, Zika and other diseases. The mosquitoes originated in southeast Asia, came to Texas in the 1980s and spread to Illinois.

Rebecca Smith, a professor of pathobiology, said winters are warmer in cities like Chicago because of the roads and concrete and there's an abundance of places like sewers and subways where mosquitoes can survive in the winter, according to the university.

Researchers said the used tire trade has helped facilitate the spread of the mosquitoes, as their eggs get stuck in tires and can survive in harsh conditions, according to Chris Stone, a medical entomologist who also worked on the study.

Their research also looked at how the mosquito spread from different counties. Their findings were published in the Journal of Medical Entomology.

Motorcyclist dies in crash with farm tractor in Iowa

ELKADER — A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a farm tractor on a northeastern Iowa highway, authorities said.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday when David Bushaw, 50, of Oelwein, was traveling westbound on Clayton Road and crossed the center line when he entered a curve in the highway.

Bushaw's motorcycle encountered the tractor in the eastbound lanes, colliding head-on with it, the patrol said.

Bushaw died at the scene. Investigators said the 18-year-old driver of the tractor was not hurt.