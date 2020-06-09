Thirty-eight positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported by state and local health officials in Story County since June 2, which is the largest number of cases reported over a seven-day span since the pandemic began.

The previous county record of 21 cases within a seven-day span was set four weeks ago.

On Tuesday, officials from the Iowa Department of Public Health reported two additional cases in Story County, bringing the total number of positive cases to 156.

Steve Sullivan, a spokesperson from Mary Greeley Medical Center, confirmed the two additional cases, and said one of the individuals was tested at a medical facility within Polk County.

He did not know where the other person was tested or their status.

Sullivan previously told the Tribune the growing number of cases being confirmed was not a surprised. He attributed the easing of restrictions required to receive a test, an increasing amount of available test kits, the prevalence of TestIowa and facilities like Mary Greeley being able to get COVID test results within their facility.

On Monday, health officials also announced the county’s second reported death due to COVID-19. However, there has been no new information released, Sullivan said.

State health officials reported an additional 260 cases statewide as well as 16 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In Story County, of the nearly 3,300 residents who have been tested, 4.8% of them have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of Tuesday, 99 of the 156 residents that have tested positive for the virus have fully recovered.