In honor of the role pollinators play in Nebraska’s economy and ecosystems, Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed June 22-28, 2020, Nebraska Pollinator Week.

Bees, birds, beetles, butterflies, and small mammals pollinate one in every three bites of food we eat. Pollinator species are essential for the ecological services they provide humans, ecosystems and natural resources.

The celebration of Nebraska Pollinator Week, typically commemorated with pollinator-related events across the state, has taken on a new form this year in the interest of public health due to COVID-19. Virtual events will be hosted, and Nebraskans can join the Nebraska Pollinator Week 2020 Challenge, head outside, look for pollinators, and be a part of a national citizen science program.

To enter the challenge, visit nebraskapollinatorweek.org and complete the commitment form. Participants will be sent a package of pollinator resources. Participants then should head outside to look for pollinators and enter at least five species they find on iNaturalist, a web-based citizen science program.

The Nebraska Pollinator Week website also contains free resources, tutorials, lesson plans, and information about Nebraska pollinators. Discover more at nebraskapollinatorweek.org.

Those who participate in Nebraska Pollinator Week should continue to honor all local, state and federal public health guidelines, including social distancing and wellness recommendations.

For more information, contact Monica Macoubrie at monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.