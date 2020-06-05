The Nebraska City Airport Authority Board has scheduled its June meeting for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Nebraska City City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.
The airport authority board has full and exclusive jurisdiction and control over all facilities owned or acquired by the city for the purpose of aviation operation, air navigation and air safety operation.
NC Airport Authority Board sets Thursday meeting
