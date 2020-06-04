Nebraskans will talk about recent protests and how COVID-19 has changed their lives in the season’s last episode of the NET News series “Speaking of Nebraska,” airing at 8:30 p.m. CT, tonight (Thursday, June 4) on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR Stations.

A panel consisting of Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Pastor John Harris from the Lincoln organization Encouragement Unlimited and state Sen. Justin Wayne (District 13, Omaha) will discuss the protests in Nebraska, other states and worldwide following the killing of Minneapolis citizen George Floyd. The panelists will focus on the ongoing impact to our communities.

The hour-long program will also include video clips and stories from COVID-19 survivors, frontline health care workers in Nebraska and a mental health expert who will discuss how social distancing and isolation have affected our society.

“Speaking of Nebraska” will be carried on television and radio by NET. It will also be streamed on the NET website, the NET Nebraska app and on Facebook. The program will include subtitles in Spanish.

Nebraskans can follow the latest news on COVID-19 in Nebraska, plus get information on the coronavirus disease and resources for reducing risk of infection at netNebraska.org/coronavirus.