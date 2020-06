Relay for Life Otoe County has rescheduled its 2020 Relay to Saturday, Aug. 8, starting at 6 p.m.

This year's venue will be the Hidden Falls RV Park, 6124 Steinhart Park Rd., Nebraska City.

Donations are being accepted for this year's Relay. Visit the Relay's page online or its Facebook page for more information on this year's teams, fund-raising, and the Relay event.