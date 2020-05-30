Dairy producers in the I-29 corridor and across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota have a new way of receiving information, thanks to a podcast launched by the I-29 Moo University dairy consortium. Extension dairy specialists from each state help to develop the topics for the bi-weekly podcast.

“The show’s focus is unique because it aims to discuss current issues faced by dairy producers along the corridor ranging from economics and animal health, to forage, labor and farm programs,” say’s Kim Clark, Nebraska Extension Dairy Educator, and one of three regular hosts for the program.

The first podcast was released on May 26 and featured Kim Clark, Jim Salfer, Minnesota Extension Dairy Educator and Fred M. Hall, Northwest Iowa Extension Dairy Specialist, discussing information for dairy producers concerning the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

Podcasts are recorded every two weeks, and feature commentary by I-29 Moo University Extension dairy specialists in conversation with other dairy industry experts.

“The podcasts offer another way for dairy producers and the dairy industry across the region to receive current and timely information and resources on dairy production practices, financial management and practical strategies in dealing with farm stress,” said Salfer.

Hall adds that the discussions are driven by current topics and questions from producers.

“We hope that producers will interact with questions and comments that can help develop more programs,” Hall said.

Each episode is 15-20 minutes and is available on the I-29 Moo University website (https://feeds.captivate.fm/i-29-moo-u/), as well as on each state’s dairy Extension website. Producers can also subscribe to the “I-29 Moo U Dairy Podcast” on iTunes and Spotify. Past episodes are archived, so listeners can tune in whenever they choose.

For more information, contact Kim Clark at kimclark@unl.edu or 402.472.6065; Jim Salfer at salfe001@umn.edu or 612.360.4506; or Fred M. Hall at fredhall@iastate.edu or 712.737.4230.