Famous dirt track will be open to 50 percent capacity in the grandstands on June 6.

Knoxville Raceway, the self-proclaimed sprint-car capital of the world, will welcome fans back to its famed half-mile dirt track in the first week of June.

With Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday clearing the way for outdoor performance venues (including racetracks) to open doors to spectators, Knoxville wasted little time in announcing a June 6 season opener.

Track spokesperson Kendra Jacobs outlined some of the protocols that will be in place, with a promise of more detailed plans later in the week, in an interview with the Register.

Because of the stature of Knoxville Raceway, Jacobs knows there will be extra scrutiny in how it controls crowds as COVID-19 pandemic concerns continue. She embraces the idea of setting a standard for bringing fans safely to the track. Knoxville will be “vigilant," she said, about enforcing social-distancing and hopes that by doing so, it’ll create a safe path for future events not only at Knoxville but around the state.

“Just like when we worked with the World of Outlaws earlier this month (at an event with no fans), we went above and beyond what was required of us to show how serious we are about the health and safety of our fans, employees and participants,” Jacobs said. “When we open on June 6, you will see the same attention to detail and increased measures.”

Jacobs said attendance for the June 6 opener would be limited to 50 percent capacity but expects “plenty of room” for social distancing. Average attendance for a weekly show, she said, is roughly 2,250 fans, and the front-stretch grandstands alone can seat 6,000. She said if the track sells more than 3,250 tickets, the backstretch grandstands (which hold 4,500) would be opened.

Masks will be highly recommended but not required, she said.

Plexiglass has been installed between point-of-contact payments. Sanitizer and hand-washing stations have been added under the grandstands and in the infield. Restrooms will be continuously cleaned by attendants.

Additionally, employees, drivers, teams, media and suite guests will be required to pass a temperature test before entry.

Tickets for the track’s 67th annual season opener are $15 for adults, $10 for teenagers and free for kids 12 and under. Open practices will be held June 4-5, free to spectators who follow social-distancing guidelines while on the property.