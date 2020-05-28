PERRY – As Perry recovers from being among the COVID-19 hotspots in Iowa, one local small business is offering a break from the stress.

Kading Property Management bought 40 meals for Kading’s townhome residents in Perry. Kading coordinated with The Tin Pig so that many of Kading’s residents living at the townhomes on Kading Avenue and on William Street on the east side of town could have a free meal this week. All of the meals were gone before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

In announcing the effort to residents, Kading said it is a show of support for Perry.

“We are proud to help people in Perry during these uncertain times. We believe that even small acts can go a long way. And, we’re so grateful to be in a position to do something positive,” said Kading CEO Karie Ramsey.

“We appreciate the generosity shown by Kading Properties in supporting residents and the Tin Pig, a local business. Acts, such as this, help to raise the spirits of the recipients, as well as, the community at large,” said Perry Mayor, John Andorf.

Kading has 88 front doors in Perry. The property is located off Highway 141, near the Farm Credit Services office. By partnering with locally owned restaurants in the 18 central Iowa communities it serves, the property management company has invested nearly $10,000 over the past two months on this project.

“I know that many Kading residents are regular customers. I’m sure they will appreciate one night of someone else handling a meal for them,” said Tin Pig owner Heather Sheffer. “We appreciate Kading helping keep Perry’s Main Street open.”

In other cities where Kading has done this for its residents—Winterset, Adel, Stuart, among others—the full food order typically is gone within one or two nights.

The property management company encourages other businesses in Dallas County to help those most affected by the pandemic.

“As a small family business, we can’t end the COVID-19 crisis. We can invest in one another and show that we care for the people and businesses in Perry,” said Kading CEO Karie Ramsey. “Our hope is that other businesses will find similar ways to make a similar, positive difference.”