While the state of Iowa begins to gradually reopen, Boone County surpassed 50 positive cases of COVID-19 over the last week. As of Wednesday, the county’s total sits at 56, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Since May 20, seven new cases have been reported by state health officials, the lowest number recorded since the middle of April.

Lisa Schmidt, the public relations and marketing director for Boone County Hospital, said no one has been admitted to their hospital for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 595 new cases of COVID-19, along with 21 additional deaths, during her daily press conference, the day after lifting restrictions on bowling alley’s, pool halls, casinos, outdoor playgrounds and performance venues and sporting events effective June 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,262 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the state, which has led to the deaths of 487 Iowans.

In Boone County, nearly 1,500 residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus, but only 3.8% of those tested have resulted in positive tests, according to the state health department. Of the 56 individuals who have tested positive, 32 of them have fully recovered.