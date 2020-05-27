Beginning June 1 NSAA member schools are permitted to conduct voluntary strength and conditioning sessions.

While permitting school-sponsored summertime conditioning programs, prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each NSAA member school.

These requirements must be followed:

Maintain social distance by being 6 feet apart at all times. Groups of a maximum 25 persons (students) or less must be pre-determined 50 percent of rated occupancy does not apply to high school weight rooms per the express directive of the Governor’s office. Member schools located in Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota counties are limited to groups of 10 students per local directed health measures (DHMs). Once groups are determined, students may not switch from one group to another. Interaction between groups shall be avoided. Sessions can only include weightlifting, running, and exercises designed to promote physical fitness. Sport-specific drills are not permitted, and sport-specific equipment may not be used as part of school-sponsored summer conditioning. Implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC.

Additionally, NSAA member school-sponsored camps and clinics are prohibited in any sport at this time.

Pursuant to the Governor’s DHM, the following activities are prohibited: basketball, cheerleading, football, soccer, and wrestling (“Prohibited Sports”).

NSAA member schools may have open gyms where sport-specific drills are permitted, and sport-specific equipment may be used by individuals except in the Prohibited Sports.

It is the responsibility of each NSAA member school to comply with:

The above requirements; and, The NSAA Summer Activities Bylaws.

Should the Governor issue further DHMs that would modify the foregoing provisions or other conditions warrant, these requirements will be adjusted.

Any further official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms.