The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 11, at the Holthus Convention Center, 3130 Holen Ave., York.



The meeting is open to the public, providing the opportunity for public comment. The Board will conduct regular board business, consider funding requests and set the budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.



A copy of the agenda is available by writing the Nebraska Corn Board, PO Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509, sending an email to nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov or calling 402/471-2676.



The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of 1/2-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.