Summer online events at the Morton-James Public Library will be as follows:

A "Science Tellers" program on Tuesday, June 2. "Weird and Wacky Art" on Tuesday, June 9. A Keep Nebraska City Beautiful presentation on Tuesday, June 16 Nebraska City EDGE will provide the program on Tuesday, June 23 Origami artist and author Linda Stephen has the program on Tuesday, June 30 Mr. Nick and Friends will be the Tuesday, July 7, special event Wildlife Encounters will pay a virtual visit on Tuesday, July 14, and The 2020 reading program will conclude its special events with "Mermaid Harmony" on Tuesday, July 21.

Enrollment in this summer's reading program is now underway. Visit morton-jamespubliclibrary.com or the library's Facebook page for more details.