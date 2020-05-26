The Cornhusker State Games Virtual Torch Run begins June 1 with runners from four counties, Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan and Sioux, set to run miles in their home counties in celebration of state unity and as a build-up to the 36th annual amateur sports festival for Nebraskans of all ages and abilities.

The second-day schedule for June 2 includes runners in five counties: Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill and Scotts Bluff. The Torch Run, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, continues through Thursday, June 25, crossing 3-6 counties daily. So far, more than 400 runners are registered to run in more than 60 counties.

Organizers are still looking for at least one runner in several open counties to achieve the goal of having every county represented. The current county map can be found on the Torch Run Facebook Page, and the daily schedule, and registration link, can be found at CornhuskerStateGames.com.

Runners, who participate free of charge, are required to register, run a minimum of one mile in a safe location in their home county and encouraged to post or email a photo or short video of themselves and include #CSGTorch.

Upon posting or emailing their photo, all runners receive a shirt (while supplies last) and are entered into a daily drawing for a Casey’s gift card and an overall drawing for a $250 VISA gift card from the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association. Runners are invited to carry something small and safe (no flames), and post a photo and story of their “Torch” using #MyTorch.

The Torch Run, typically run on a physical route through dozens of communities across Nebraska, is the precursor to the Cornhusker State Games, which offers competition in more than 60 sports at some 70 venues in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding communities. The virtual format was created in response to directed health measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Torch Run and the Cornhusker State Games are conducted by the Nebraska Sports Council, a 501 c 3 non-profit organization with a mission of conducting quality sports competition for all Nebraskans and promoting healthy, active lifestyle choices. Learn more at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.