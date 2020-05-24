Peru State competitive dance coach Noah Roddy recently announced the signing of Jillian Karl from Nebraska City.

Karl went to Nebraska City High School and is the daughter of Chasata Cashatt. She is majoring in elementary education.

For the past two years, Karl has been a member of the Bobcat cheerleading team.

She transferred to Peru State after spending her freshmen year at Doane where she earned the most improved cheerleader award.

Roddy is still receiving and will be accepting video tryouts until he has a complete squad signed. He plans to be announcing more recruits in the very near future.

For more information about trying out, please go to this link: https://bit. ly/2wjbdpP

To contact Coach Roddy, either do so by email at nroddy@peru.edu or by phone at 763-442-1501.