Nebraska Extension and the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Rural Health Initiative will host a discussion about the impact of COVID-related stress on farmers, ranchers and others engaged in agriculture.

The discussion, which will take place at 4:30 p.m. on May 26, will feature a panel discussion with three mental health experts from across Nebraska, followed by a Q&A session. The event will be live-streamed on the Nebraska Extension Facebook page.

The event will be hosted by Nikki Carritt, director of Rural Health Initiatives at UNMC and will feature the following panelists:

Cate Jones-Hazledine, licensed psychologist and owner of Western Nebraska Behavioral Health in Rushville, co-director of Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska, Panhandle

Glennis McClure, Extension educator, Farm and Ranch Management Analytics, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Tara Wilson, associate professor of counseling at Chadron State College, and Co-Director, Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska, Panhandle

To RSVP or learn more, visit the Nebraska Extension Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/UNLExtension211/. The live stream will be available at https://www.facebook.com/UNLExtension211/live/