The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $8.74 million construction contract to AECOM Technical Services Inc. of Los Angeles, Calif., Tuesday, May 19, to close the remaining breaches and making final repairs on the Missouri River L-536 levee system north of Corning, Mo.

The L-536 system is the last remaining Missouri River levee damaged by the March 2019 flood event in need of full repair.

“The team has been working hand-in-hand with the L-536 levee sponsor and stakeholders since last summer to develop the best solution for repairing this damaged levee system, which included making an informed decision to delay repairs to allow for more time to coordinate real estate needs with local landowners and stakeholders,” said Brent Cossette, project manager for the Omaha District Systems Restoration Team.

“The team also worked through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to get this contract awarded, which is a significant milestone for everyone involved," he said. "The team will now turn its focus to repairing the upper end of the levee system while the plan is finalized for repairing the lower end of the system.”

There are more than 350 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, and tributaries that experienced significant flood damage since March 2019. Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair of the levee system efforts will take an extended period of time to complete.

Omaha District’s focus remains on ensuring the safety of citizens and communicating the conditions on the river systems to all of our partners and stakeholders. The Corps continues to provide flood fight assistance to state, local and tribal government agencies.

For regular updates on the repair efforts to flood control structures in the Missouri River Basin, visit the Omaha District’s System Restoration web page at: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Omaha-District-System-Restoration-Team/.