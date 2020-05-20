The Health and Human Services Committee will hold confirmation hearings for gubernatorial appointees to three state boards and commissions May 27 and 29.

Due to health and safety concerns regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic, the following confirmation hearings will take place May 27 and 29, with appointees participating via teleconference.

Wednesday May 27, 9 a.m.:

Marty Fattig, Rural Health Advisory Commission

Dr. Lynette Kramer, Rural Health Advisory Commission

Jessye Goertz, Rural Health Advisory Commission

April Dexter, Rural Health Advisory Commission

Friday, May 29, 2 p.m.:

Ben Iske, Rural Health Advisory Commission

Dr. Sandra Torres, Rural Health Advisory Commission

Friday, May 29, 2:30 p.m.:

Dr. Rui Yi, Stem Cell Research Advisory Committee

Daniel Rosenthal, State Board of Health

Carolyn Petersen, Board of EMS

A link will be provided on the day of each hearing so that the public may observe the proceedings.