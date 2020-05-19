COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Although the effects from COVID-19 have been devastating for families who have lost loved ones and the economic health of the nation, the federal stimulus funding that has been approved in the emergency will provide the Columbus School District with an opportunity to establish a one-to-one laptop computer project for the district’s 7-12 grades.

The school board agreed Monday to use $176,114 it will receive in emergency funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to jumpstart the program.

Technology director Todd Heck outlined the program during last month’s board meeting, explaining it could be funded over a three-year lease-buyout effort.

At Monday’s meeting, business manager Neil Mills said the CARES funding presents a way for the district to launch the program for the upcoming school year and not only save most of the lease price, but for an additional savings by purchasing everything outright.

“We can use emergency relief for technology (and) I would recommend the board use these funds,” Mills said.

According to Mills, Heck’s initial proposal called for a three-year lease with a buyout at the end of the lease period. Mills said the total cost for that arrangement would have been $211,888.

“If we were able to buy those outright at one time, the cost would be $202,950. It would be a savings of almost $9,000 for the district,” Mills told the board, adding he also recommends some of the CARES funding cover other anticipated spending.

He said $10,000 should be targeted for the district’s summer school expenses, which would mean the district would need to earmark $36,836 from its Physical Plant and Equipment Levy Fund to cover the difference for the laptop project.

Mills said that will will mean a major savings in the one-to-one purchases compared to the three-year lease/buyout program.

Board members Maria Gomez, Andy White, Tom Howell and Jayme Storm, who attended the meeting that was live-streamed on Facebook, agreed and approved the purchase and funding arrangement. Board member Bob Schwab was absent.

Heck said later he will work during the summer to develop a policy for implementing the program that will include remaining compliant with federal children online privacy regulations, damage coverage and other guidelines.

In other action, mathematics teacher and advisor Lori Beenen updated the board on her graduation committee’s efforts to hold the school’s June 28 outdoor graduation at 6 p.m.

Beenen said many of the details still need to be worked out, but a two-tier stage, which will provide seating for the board and the graduates, has been arranged and plans are being developed to hold a post-graduation parade for the graduates.

Beenen stressed the planning takes into account social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines, which will mean some restrictions on audience size and other issues.

In other action, the board:

Renewed a 28E agreement with the WACO School District to share softball this year;Renewed a 28E agreement with the L-M School District to share a transportation director for the next school year;Accepted the resignation/retirement of Barb Carlson, special education associate;Approved hiring Emilee Enfield, Title 1 or kindergarten; Ian Hamilton, elementary guidance counselor; and Mark Yeoman, secondary principal.

Hamilton’s hiring followed a decision by the board earlier in the meeting to rescind a decision made last month not to fill the district’s vacant guidance counselor’s position.

The board cited ‘the needs of the district” as the reason for rescinding its earlier decision.