The Iowa Department of Public Health announced three additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Story County on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 79.

Over the weekend, the state health department also removed a case from Story County’s total as the person was found to be a resident from another county.

Steve Sullivan, a spokesperson for Mary Greeley Medical Center, confirmed the additional cases on Monday, but did not immediately know where they were tested or their current status.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 304 new positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state as well as an additional three deaths.

Since the governor first reported the first novel coronavirus case in Iowa on March 8, 14,955 individuals have tested positive for the virus, which has led to the deaths of 355 Iowans, including one Story County resident, according to the state health department.

As of Monday, more than 1,500 Story County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of nearly 80 individuals who have tested positive for the virus, 53 have fully recovered.