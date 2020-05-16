Friday was supposed to be Class of 2020’s last day walking the halls of Woodward-Granger High School.

Instead of throwing their papers like confetti in the cafeteria and gym during the final countdown, seniors gathered in their cars at Hawk Stadium for a send-off despite the coronavirus shuttering school since late March.

The idea came from principal Rob Boley, who said it was important to have a special moment on the day seniors have been counting down to all school year. Schools throughout the state have conducted similar parades but Boley additionally thought to line up the stream of teachers sorted K-12 as an extra bit of flair.

“What we did is not only have the high school teachers but the middle school and then the early elementary,” Boley said. “We wanted everybody to be a part of it. So the goal was when you would drive through you would kind of see reflected from kindergarten all the way to 12th grade. We just wanted to make something special for the kids and their parents.”

This is just one stage of the senior celebration. While the graduation music played in the background on one side of the parking lot (the opposite side played the class song), this was not a substitution for the graduation ceremony. That has been moved to July 19. And before that date, on Sunday, May 17, graduating seniors will receive their diplomas and the school’s ceremonial flowers to help mark the original ceremony date. The diplomas and flowers will be delivered to the students on Sunday.

A tradition that Boley brought to the school when he started five years ago, he said the flower ceremony was an important piece that he wanted to include to help make things “feel as normal as we can during this time.”

“We tell them to give it to somebody that has helped them, you know, get to where they are to finish school. So that’s a very important piece, very emotional piece for our families and so we’re going to give them their diploma and a flower on Sunday,” Boley said, adding that they will repeat that on the actual graduation day as well but wanted to provide the opportunity for students that may be deployed for military service or moving before July.