It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

4-27-2020

Criminal Mischief: Caleb Colby-Sehman of Adel, reported criminal mischief in the 100 block of S. 9th St. Damages estimated at $30.00.

Burglary: Terry Thompson of Clive, Iowa, reported a burglary in the 2300 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $500.00.

5-1-2020

Burglary: A Dallas Center resident reported a burglary in the 200 block of S. 17th St. Damages estimated at $75.

Arrest: A 23 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on Des Moines Police Department warrants for assault, criminal mischief and trespass.

5-2-2020

Arrest: A 52 year old female Adel resident was arrested on violation of no contact order, interference with official acts and driving while barred.

5-3-2020

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 200 block of S. 17th St. Items estimated at $2,600.