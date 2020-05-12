WAPELLO — Despite efforts by state and federal officials to move forward with some re-opening of activities that have been closed because of COVID-19, it does not appear county officials are ready to extend any of those actions to the Louisa County Courthouse.

The board of supervisors agreed during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday to table any courthouse reopening decision until it meets next week. A discussion and possible action to reopen the courthouse, which, along with most other county offices, has been closed to the public since March 16, was on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

However, supervisor Randy Griffin said a chart he recently saw showing COVID-19 infections convinced him any reopening would be premature.

“Per capita, we are the highest county in the state of Iowa, so I think we need to proceed with caution here,” he said.

Supervisor Brad Quigley agreed, explaining there had not been any directions provided to the elected officials yet by either Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds or public health workers.

“I’d like to wait until we get direction from the governor and see what her plans are,” he said.

“No matter what the governor says, we need to think about this,” Griffin replied. “When we are the highest in the state, we would be one of the last to start opening the courthouse. Everybody goes there.”

He later sounded more optimistic about a reopening after Louisa County Emergency Management Services Director Brian Hall pointed out the chart Griffin had seen was likely the one he had sent out earlier to local officials.

According to Hall, that per capita figures in the chart had been based on the total reported number of county cases. He said while the per capita figure would establish the county’s high point of infections, state figures used in the chart did not reflect recovered individuals.

He indicated if recovered individuals were considered, the county’s COVID-19 numbers likely would be more encouraging,

“OK, I wasn’t aware of that and maybe I’m getting ahead of myself, but I was reacting to what I had seen,” Griffin acknowledged

Quigley, however, said he still favors holding back until there is more guidance provided.

“We need to error on the caution side,” he said.

Supervisor Chris Ball also agreed, pointing out opening the courthouse involves two issues. He said public health officials first need to be consulted, but officials also need to consider how any reopening would affect the ongoing primary election early voting process.

“Another week of scratching our head won’t hurt anything,” he said, adding the board could hold an emergency meeting to address the closure if any new information is presented.

Meanwhile, Elliott said absentee mail voting was heavy and she has ordered additional ballots. In a later email, she said 1,112 ballots had been mailed out and 383 returned.

In other action, the board:

Approved a contract with Adam Shutt as the county engineer, effective July 1;Approved a Fiscal Year 2020 budget amendment that included $129,650 in additional expenditures and $102,000 in additional revenue;Approved transferring $332,455 from the county’s local option sales tax account to the debt service account to handle a regular jail bond payment. The transfer is expected to be the final regular payment before the county pays off the remaining bond debt of $980,428;Received monthly department update from veterans affairs director Adam Caudle. He said drivers were being recruited for the transportation van, which is shared with Muscatine County. He urged any volunteers to call (563) 263-7512 (ext. 1130) for further information.