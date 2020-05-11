Two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Sunday, May 10.

One death was a Douglas County resident.

A second death was reported to DHHS. More information is forthcoming.

Further information is available related to a death reported by DHHS yesterday evening. The deceased individual was from Douglas County - https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 98, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time May 10, is 8,315. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.