4-21-2020

Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the 1400 block of S. 13th St. Nothing taken.

4-22-20

Arrest: A 19 year old female Adel resident was arrested, violation of no contact order.

4-23-20

Theft: Fuller Standard Service of Adel reported a theft in the 1500 block of Old Portland Rd. Items estimated at $45.

4-24-20

Accident: An Adel driver was pulling out of a parking spot in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. when he struck a parked vehicle. Damages estimated at $2,000.