Peru State competitive dance coach Noah Roddy has announced that Sarah Davis-Kovarik of Palmyra High School has signed to dance for the Bobcats this fall.



Davis-Kovarik is the daughter of Mark and Lisa Davis-Kovarik and will major in pre-mortuary while attending Peru State.



In 2019 and 2020, Davis-Kovarik earned varsity letters for cheer. Her team participated in the 2019 NSIAAA Cheer and Dance Championship and finished as the Class C2 Sideline Champions and Non–tumbling runners-up.



Davis-Kovarik has earned numerous awards and other honors while in high school. They include four years on the high honor roll (Top 3 percent of class); four years on the student council – secretary her senior year; three years in the National Honor Society – treasurer her senior year; Palmyra's NSAA Bank US Bank Believers and Achievers nominee ; A Nebraska International Language Association Certificate recipient for her proficiency in Spanish; Presidential Award for Physical Fitness; and Panthers Homecoming Queen.



Davis-Kovarik participated in many high school sports. She earned two letters in track while garnering 28 medals in two years and also was named the most improved athlete as a sophomore. She lettered once in basketball and once in cross country in which she earned six medals.



Also, Davis-Kovarik golfed this past fall while earning the most improved golfer award and was named to the NSAA/NCPA Academic All-State. She was also a member of Palmyra's unified bowling team where she earned two academic all-state honors.



Davis-Kovarik was selected based on a video tryout and is excited to be a part of the first-ever competitive dance team coming this fall in 2020.



Roddy is still receiving and will be accepting video tryouts until he has a complete squad signed. He plans to be announcing more recruits in the very near future.



For more information about trying out, please go to this link: https://bit.ly/2wjbdpP



To contact Coach Roddy, either do so by email at nroddy@peru.edu or by phone at 763-442-1501.