Four additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on May 6.

One death occurred in Hall County - https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov/ - and one in Adams County, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions - https://southheartlandhealth.org/news-events/current-news/ .

The third death occurred in Colfax County, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions - https://www.facebook.com/ecdhd/ .

A fourth death was also reported. More details will be forthcoming as they become available.

In addition, further information is available related to a death announced by DHHS yesterday evening. The deceased individual, a man in his 40s, was a Douglas County resident.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 86, according to the DHHS data dashboard.

The first COVID-19 case in Thomas County was also reported to DHHS.

The Dakota County Health Department reported earlier today that due to technical difficulties it would not be able to provide a daily case update. The health department and DHHS are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time, May 6 is 6,771. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.