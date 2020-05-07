The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for the proposed reconstruction of Iowa Highway 2, from 0.8 mile west of the Missouri River to the existing Horse Creek bridges, in Fremont County. The project reconstructs the four-lane roadway and constructs new overflow bridges west of Horse Creek. These improvements will reduce the risk of flood-related closures by raising Iowa 2 two to four feet.

Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times throughout the project.

For general information regarding the proposed improvements or public meeting, contact Scott Suhr, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, 2210 E. Seventh Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022, phone 712-243-3355 or 800-289-4368, email: scott.suhr@iowadot.us.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new Map Search feature. Comments and questions regarding this online meeting should be received by May 14, 2020. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: www.bit.ly/iowadot171623306.