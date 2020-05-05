GRIMES - Grimes Chamber & Economic Development regretfully announces that Grimes Governors Days, a celebration of community, has been canceled. The decision to cancel the event, originally scheduled to take place June 11-13, 2020, was made in order to protect the well-being of event volunteers and attendees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grimes Governors Days is an annual event that is organized by Grimes Chamber & Economic Development in coordination with the Governors Days Committee and with the support of dozens of local Chamber Member sponsors and the City of Grimes. The event typically consists of live music, a large entertainment garden, Sam’s Amusements Carnival, the Athletico 5k/Fun Run, the MS Moments Bags Tournament, multiple parades, food and craft vendors, Friends of the Grimes Public Library Bingo, the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, the City State Bank Ice Cream Social and many other events.

“Although it was difficult to cancel an event that has become such an important staple in the Grimes community, the decision seemed to be prudent considering the number of unknown variables facing large events in the current environment. However, we look forward to celebrating Governors Days again in 2021,” Grimes Chamber & Economic Development President/CEO, Brian Buethe said.

The purpose of Grimes Governors Days is to foster positive community interaction and awareness between local businesses and the community at large.