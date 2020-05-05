U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement May 4 highlighting certain federal relief funds delivered to Nebraska. Last month, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in the state due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and Congress took several legislative steps to provide assistance:

“I am thankful that these critical resources are going to Nebraska. From protective equipment to transportation to housing, this federal funding will greatly benefit our state. It will support Nebraska families, communities, small businesses, and hospitals as they battle the COVID pandemic and work to keep people healthy,” said Senator Fischer.

More information:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided the following highlights regarding federal relief made available to Nebraska to combat the outbreak of COVID-19:

Funding from the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program:

- Nebraska received $1,099,792 from this grant program assists states, territories, tribes and local governments with their public health and emergency management activities supporting the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.

Direct emergency declarations for tribes:

- Ponca Tribe of Nebraska

- Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska

- Omaha Tribe of Nebraska

Personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS):

- 227,000 surgical masks

- 231,000 pairs of gloves

- 96,000 N95 respirators

- 39,000 surgical gowns

- 47,000 face shields

- 1,800 coveralls

Transportation:

- $62.8 million in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds to support Nebraska public transportation

- $64.6 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to support airports in Nebraska

Small business Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL):

- 52 loans to Nebraska businesses for $12.4 million

Housing:

- $16 million in COVID-19 relief funding to Nebraska communities through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Community health centers (CHCs):

- $6 million awarded to 7 Nebraska CHCs through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)