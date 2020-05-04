The Nebraska City Farmers Market will open for the 2020 season at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, May 7, in the parking lot of the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building on the corner of 1st Corso and 8th Street.

Restrictions will be in place because of the current COVID-19 emergency, said Amy Allgood, executive director of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce.

Market vendors will be limited to 10, she said, and they will wear protective gloves with the recommendation of masks, too. Only vendors will handle market merchandise (shoppers will "shop with their eyes," according to Allgood), and no samples will be offered this year.

Shoppers will be requested to wear masks while shopping, said Allgood, and families are asked to send a single shopping representative to the market to protect vendors and shoppers from the potential of crowds.

Market hours will be 3:45 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.