MOUNT PLEASANT — Iowa Wesleyan University hosted a virtual Awards Day on April 23 on various social media platforms. The Student Development Office gave out six awards based off of organizations, leaders, tiger spirit, internships and service learning. Each student nominated for these awards was based off of their amazing work in and outside of the classroom and showing what it is meant to be a TIGER: tenacious, inspired, a global citizen, engaged and respectful.
Congratulations Madelyn Calease from Grimes on winning the award below.
Tiger Spirit Award: George Chapple
Unsung Hero: Victoria Morris
Student Leader of the Year: Ellen Geiselman
Organization of the Year: FUSE: Desiree Reyes, William Bahena, Irais Lopez, Allie Brookhart, Athena Bester, Da’jaah Swolley, Gianna Lopez, Maggie Calease, Miracle Williams and Semetrius Holmes
Emerging Leader of the Year: Wesley Krubally
Spirit of Service: Rya Martin