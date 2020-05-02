DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 757 additional positive cases for a total of 8,641 positive cases. There have been an additional 3,377 negative tests for a total of 41,085 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. 87 percent of new positive cases today are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place. 493 of the new 757 positive cases are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury counties.

Dallas County has 107 new cases, bringing the county's total to 515. Overall, 1,496 have been tested and 124 have recovered. No deaths have been reported in the county.

As Gov. Kim Reynolds mentioned in yesterday’s press conference, the state of Iowa will report large case counts this weekend as SHL completes reporting from a high volume of tests processed this week.

According to IDPH, an additional 5 deaths were also reported, 353 are currently hospitalized, and 3,156 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 63 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH the additional 5 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years) Polk County , 1 older adult (61-80 years) Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.