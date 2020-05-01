Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on April 30.

The deaths were reported in Hall and Hamilton counties -- https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov/ . In addition, Hitchcock County recorded its first case.

Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 70, according to the DHHS data dashboard. Technical difficulties with the dashboard have been resolved and statewide case totals are now fully reflected. The state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time April 30, is 4,281. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

Governor Pete Ricketts recently announced TestNebraska , a public-private partnership designed to increase testing capacity and #CrushTheCurve in Nebraska. The Governor is urging all Nebraskans to take the assessment provided on the TestNebraska website to help identify cases of COVID-19 in the state. After taking the assessment participants who fit the criteria will be notified via phone or email that they qualify to be tested for COVID-19. Nebraskans can take the assessment at https://www.testnebraska.com/